Tottenham transfer news: Antonio Conte plots Serie A raid with four players on wish list

Antonio Conte is planning a Serie A raid in January as he seeks to strengthen his Tottenham squad, according to reports.

Spurs confirmed the arrival of the former Juventus, Chelsea and Inter head coach on Tuesday following the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo the previous day.

Conte's appointment is something of a coup for Tottenham given his reputation as one of the best managers in the world.

The Italian has spent most of his managerial career in his homeland, where he has won four Serie A titles with Juventus and Inter.

His most recent triumph came last season as the Nerazzurri finished on top of the pile for the first time since 2010.

According to the Daily Star, Conte is poised to return to Serie A when the transfer market reopens in January.

The new Spurs boss has identified four Italy-based targets and will hope to be backed by Daniel Levy.

Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic is one name on Conte's wish list. The Serbia international scored 21 goals in 40 appearances last season and has found the back of the net 10 times in 12 games so far this term.

Manchester City could renew their interest in Harry Kane next summer, and Conte has earmarked Vlahovic as a potential replacement.

The Italian is also keen to bolster his defensive options by signing his former Inter charges Stefan de Vrij and Milan Skriniar.

The two centre-backs helped Conte's side win the Serie A title last season and are about to enter the final 18 months of their contracts at the San Siro.

Finally, AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie is another player under consideration by Conte.

The Ivory Coast international is set to become a free agent at the end of the campaign.

He will be able to hold talks with non-Italian clubs come January 1 and could even sign a pre-contract agreement with Spurs ahead of a summer switch.

NOW READ

IN THE MAG Messi, Neymar, Mbappe – destined for glory or doomed to fail? PLUS Ronaldo exclusive, George Graham, Oldham and more

LIST Free agents: The five most valuable Premier League players out of contract next summer

TRANSFERS Premier League: 8 signings who have surprised and shocked fans - for good reasons and bad