Tottenham transfer news: Spurs interested in Anthony Martial

Tottenham are reportedly interested in Manchester United forward Anthony Martial, with a swap deal for Tanguy Ndombele emerging as a potential option.

The signing of Cristiano Ronaldo has reshaped the Old Trafford pecking order, and it's likely to take something of a miracle for Martial to regain a regular spot in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

Indeed, the Frenchman has only played 99 Premier League minutes in total so far this season, starting just once - in the 1-1 draw at Southampton, before Ronald's return, where he was replaced after an hour.

As for Ndombele, Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo confirmed last month that the midfielder wanted to leave the club.

United are said to be keeping tabs on the 24-year-old, who joined Spurs two years ago and was one of their brightest lights during a miserable 2021/21 - often dazzling with moments of genius, such as his outrageous chip against Sheffield United in January.

According to the Express, Spurs could be open to offloading Ndombele and bringing Martial to North London.

That said, there would appear to be much more logic in such a swap for United than Spurs.

For starters, United need to strengthen their midfield far more than Spurs need attacking reinforcements - especially since Harry Kane stayed put in the end.

With Son Heung-min also in the 'undroppable' category and Lucas Moura waiting in the wings, would Martial actually enjoy any more game-time than he currently gets at United?

Ndombele didn't come cheap anyway - signing for a club-record £55 million from Lyon - and we know from his standing firm over the Kane saga that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy drives a hard bargain.

Would a swap really represent value for money (figuratively speaking)? Probably - for United.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues delivered for just £3. The offer ends October 17, 2021.

NOW READ

RICHARD JOLLY Edinson Cavani's rare Manchester United appearances should be savoured

RANKED! Every Premier League kit this season from worst to best

GUIDE FIFA 22 news: Pre-order now – plus release date, cover, trailer and everything else we know so far