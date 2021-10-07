Transfer news: Borussia Dortmund ready to offer Erling Haaland a new contract

Borussia Dortmund want to keep Erling Haaland at the club beyond this season, according to reports.

A release clause in the Norwegian's contract will make him available for around £68m next summer.

It has long been assumed that Haaland would bid farewell to Signal Iduna Park in 2022.

A host of major clubs are chasing his signature, with PSG, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Manchester City having all been linked.

But Dortmund have not given up hope of retaining Haaland for another season.

According to Sport Bild, the German side have offered the striker a 'double your money' short-term contract.

Haaland's current deal runs until 2024 but there is little expectation that he will still be a Dortmund player by then.

But BVB believe they might be able to get one more season out of the 21-year-old after the current campaign.

Haaland currently earns around £6.8m per year and Dortmund are willing to increase that to £13.6m.

They will hope to persuade the striker to stay put by arguing that he has plenty of time left in his career and should be in no rush to leave an environment in which he thrives.

Haaland has had a spectacular spell at Dortmund so far, scoring 68 goals in 67 appearances in all competitions.

His contributions helped BVB win the DFB-Pokal last season, but he has yet to get his hands on a major league title or the Champions League.

Those are the prizes Haaland will want to win most, and Dortmund are realistic enough to know that he will not be their player for ever.

But they do believe they have a chance of retaining the former Red Bull Salzburg striker until 2023.

They will continue to make the argument to him in the coming weeks, although it is unclear whether his agent Mino Raiola would be receptive to such claims.

One thing's for sure: clubs across Europe will be monitoring the situation closely.

