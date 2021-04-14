Transfer news: Neymar confirms he is on the verge of signing a new contract with PSG

Neymar has committed his future to Paris Saint-Germain as he gets set to sign a new contract with the club.

The Brazil international helped Mauricio Pochettino’s side through to the semi-finals of the Champions League on Tuesday.

PSG were beaten 1-0 by Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes, but their 3-2 victory in the first leg saw them advance on away goals.

Neymar, who joined the French giants from Barcelona for a world-record fee of £198m in 2017, is seeking his first Champions League triumph in Paris.

He will also hope to get his hands on the Ligue 1 title for a fourth time in four seasons, although Lille are currently three points clear at the top of the table.

Neymar’s current deal runs until 2022 and there have been suggestions throughout his time at PSG that he could move on at the end of next season.

However, the forward now looks set to put pen to paper on an extension that will keep him at the club for a few more years.

"This (renewal with PSG) is no longer an issue, he told ESPN Brazil after the 1-0 defeat by Bayern. “Obviously I feel very comfortable and at home here at PSG. I feel happier than I was before.”

The reigning French champions are also trying to tie Kylian Mbappe down to a new deal.

The 22-year-old has 14 months left to run on his deal, and Real Madrid are said to be keeping tabs on the situation.

However, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is confident that both Mbappe and Neymar will remain at the club.

“We have invested a lot in the club to win the Champions League and all the trophies available," he told RMC Sport .

“Neymar and Kylian have no excuse to leave. We really have everything to win all the tournaments.

“We have a great team today. We have respect for the others but we are there with them. We are working.

“And it is not over. We need to continue, to remain calm because the Champions League is not finished. We need to work more each day.

“The belief is there. The secret is work. The details make the difference too.”

PSG will face either Manchester City or Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League semi-finals.

