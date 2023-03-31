Transfer rumour round-up: Marcus Rashford and Reece James set for shock departures

We're approaching transfer rumour season, with fans getting more excited by the soap opera surrounding clubs, players and, ultimately, cold hard cash.

In recent days, Marcus Rashford and Reece James have been in the spotlight, with their futures uncertain at Manchester United and Chelsea, respectively. The latter club have also been in the headlines, with a raft of names linked with the exit door as Graham Potter looks to whittle his bloated squad down.

But first, reports are suggesting Manchester United might have to sell Marcus Rashford this summer.

The England international has been at Old Trafford since childhood, rising through the famed United academy and becoming a hero at the club. This season, his form has risen to a new level, arguably being Manchester United's best player.

But worryingly, Rashford is only contracted until 2024. That makes this summer the last that the Red Devils could command a fee for one of the most valuable players on Earth. PSG are often linked with the 25-year-old, and could swoop if the future of Kylian Mbappe becomes uncertain once again.

Meanwhile, Reece James could be tempted away from boyhood club Chelsea, with Real Madrid reportedly eyeing up the right-back. While he signed a six-year deal only last September, Los Blancos are searching for a replacement for Dani Carvajal as they look to refresh their defence.

Should he go, Joao Cancelo - on loan at Bayern Munich from Manchester City - and Villarreal's Juan Foyth are possible alternatives, though Chelsea have already signed a right-back due to join permanently in the summer in Malo Gusto.

Chelsea bought the Frenchman in the summer before immediately loaning him back to Lyon for the remainder of the season. At 19, Gusto might be a player for the future more so than the present.

While Chelsea won't want to lose James in the summer, reports suggest up to eight first-team players could be sold willingly by them to free up space for new additions.

Indeed, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Conor Gallagher, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic are all expected to leave, with reported interest for some of them in January. Edouard Mendy is a surprise name linked with an exit, while new Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel is said to be in for Mateo Kovacic.

Mason Mount is also perennially being touted for a move away due to his stalling on a new contract at Stamford Bridge.