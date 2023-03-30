Chelsea could lose Reece James to Real Madrid – with his replacement already signed: report

Chelsea star Reece James is being eyed by Real Madrid, with Los Blancos looking for a new right-back.

The Cobham academy graduate has faced a tough season at Stamford Bridge with injury setbacks, missing the World Cup when he was sidelined in autumn. Under Thomas Tuchel, however, he established himself as one of the best right-backs in Europe both going forward and defending.

James signed a new six-year deal (opens in new tab) at Chelsea last September but with the club in a very different position from when he signed that deal – facing the prospect of missing out on Champions League football and looking at a rebuild this summer – it is possible that James may welcome a new challenge.

Todd Boehly has led a revolution in west London (Image credit: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Now, Real Madrid have put the 23-year-old at the top of their shopping list to improve on the likes of Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez in that position, according to AS (opens in new tab).

The report claims that James was the first-choice target as long ago as last summer. Other names, however, may be a little more realistic.

James would likely break the world record for a full-back sale – which currently stands at the £60 million that Chelsea themselves paid for Marc Cucurella. Real might receive encouragement, however, from the fact that the Blues have already signed Lyon defender Malo Gusto as a ready-made replacement for James, should the England international leave for La Liga.

Other players on the shortlist for the position include Joao Cancelo – on loan at Bayern Munich from Manchester City – along with current Villarreal and former Tottenham stopper, Juan Foyth.

Joao Cancelo would be considerably cheaper to buy than Reece James (Image credit: Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Chelsea will not feel pressured to sell, while the player is unlikely to push for a move so soon after signing a contract. With Real Madrid in the market for £100m-rated Jude Bellingham, however, they may well choose to turn attention to James if they fail to capture the Borussia Dortmund teen.

James is valued at €70m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Chelsea stories

Graham Potter says he won't quit the Blues, despite poor form.

Chelsea are struggling with statistics showing recently that they're the worst scorers in the top four divisions of England. Transfer rumours are linking them with moves for former stars Tammy Abraham and Romelu Lukaku. Marc Cucurella could be sold after just one season, while contract rebel Mason Mount and N'Golo Kante are targets for Liverpool.

Chelsea have also apparently offered a swap deal to bring Joao Felix to the Bridge permanently.