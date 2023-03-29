Chelsea report: EIGHT players named in incredible Blues clearout

Chelsea are set to get rid of eight players, as the Todd Boehly revolution continues in west London.

The US businessman took over the Blues last summer with Clearlake Capital and has wasted no time putting his print on the Premier League. Chelsea have spent over £600 million in two transfer windows, dramatically reshaping the transfer market and breaking the English record for a signing with the last face through the door, Enzo Fernandez.

But such growth is seen to be unsustainable at Stamford Bridge – and this summer will see the mass exodus of lots of stars, including fan favourites.

Todd Boehly has led a revolution at his new club (Image credit: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Now, the Evening Standard (opens in new tab) reports that eight first-teamers will be jettisoned this summer. 33 players are on the books at current, with a number of high-profile names having to be omitted from the Blues' Champions League squad for the knockouts.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Conor Gallagher, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic are all expected to leave, with reported interest for some of them in January. Edouard Mendy is a surprise name linked with an exit, while new Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel is said to be in for Mateo Kovacic.

The times, meanwhile, are reporting that Bayern are also in for Mason Mount. The midfielder is yet to agree new terms on a contract and has been a target for Liverpool.

According to Football Insider (opens in new tab) in January, Raheem Sterling was on the transfer list already – though the Mail (opens in new tab) later reported that the England international was happy in the capital.

Raheem Sterling has been linked with an exit after just 12 months (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea currently sit in midtable in the Premier League after a disappointing season in which Graham Potter has had to adjust to the influx of new signings.

The Blues face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

More Chelsea stories

Graham Potter says he won't quit the Blues, despite poor form.

Chelsea are struggling with statistics showing recently that they're the worst scorers in the top four divisions of England. Transfer rumours are linking them with moves for former stars Tammy Abraham and Romelu Lukaku. Marc Cucurella could be sold after just one season, while contract rebel Mason Mount and N'Golo Kante are targets for Liverpool.

Chelsea have also apparently offered a swap deal to bring Joao Felix to the Bridge permanently.