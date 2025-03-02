‘Trent has won everything he can for Liverpool, but of those who’ve left that we wanted to stay, who’s actually done better? I can only come up with one’: Reds legend highlights potential danger of Alexander-Arnold moving to Real Madrid

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold looks increasingly likely of swapping Anfield for the Bernabeu this summer, but a Reds legend has heeded danger about his reported desire to leave.

With Alexander-Arnold out of contract in the summer and available to speak to clubs outside of England right now, speculation has intensified over the full-back leaving Liverpool come the end of 2024/25.

Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are also in the same situation as Trent, though opportunities elsewhere look more limited for the older duo. Both have performed exceptionally well this term, with negotiations ongoing with all three over new deals.

Liverpool legend offers Trent Alexander-Arnold warning

Alexander-Arnold looks increasingly likely of joining Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

Five-time title-winning defender Mark Lawrenson believes that Liverpool should focus more of their attention on getting Van Dijk and Salah to stay, highlighting that Real Madrid might not offer greener grass on which Alexander-Arnold can play.

“Van Dijk is the most important player in our team, because it’s built around him – you can see the respect all the players have for him as captain,” Lawrenson exclusively tells FourFourTwo.. “For me he’s been the first priority for a new contract, Salah second, then whatever happens with Trent happens.

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Trent has won everything he can for the club, but of the players who’ve left Liverpool that we wanted to stay, who’s actually done better away from the club? I can only come up with Luis Suarez.

"You might say Steve McManaman, but was he a better player at Real Madrid? I don’t think he was. Then there was Philippe Coutinho, who went down a cliff after he left.”

Alexander-Arnold has previously highlighted his desire to win a Ballon d'Or and become the greatest player in world football, though, as Lawrenson suggests, that might not necessarily become easier in Spain.

Real Madrid currently have Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham all vying for top-dog status at the club, with other world-class stars in Rodrygo, Fede Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni and Antonio Rudiger all at the club, too.

Trent and Jude would link up at Real Madrid if the Liverpool man moves (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Lawrenson is certainly right to some extent. But Trent has the right to choose his own career path and move from one of the biggest clubs in the world to, arguably, the biggest club in the world. It's unlikely he'd be making a mistake in taking that plunge, too, considering his quality and the make-up of that Real Madrid team.