Twente edge closer to Dutch title

With three matches left Twente are top with 80 points, seven more than Ajax Amsterdam who host VVV Venlo in their weekend game on Sunday. Twente need two wins to claim the silverware.

Steve McClaren's men struggled against mid-table Heerenveen until Ivorian Tiote broke the deadlock 20 minutes from the end before De Jong sealed the victory in injury time.

AZ Alkmaar were held to a goalless draw by NEC Nijmegen and remain fifth with 55 points, one behind Feyenoord who travel to third-placed PSV Eindhoven, who have 72 points, on Sunday.

NAC Breda's Donne Gorter converted a 16th-minute penalty to secure a vital 1-0 home win against Roda JC Kerkrade that keeps them on course for a Europa League play-off ticket.

