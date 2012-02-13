Van Basten to take helm at Heerenveen in July

Van Basten, 47, will succeed Ron Jans whose contract expires at the end of this season.

The former Ajax Amsterdam and AC Milan striker began his coaching career in the Ajax youth academy and was appointed national team coach in 2004.

He was in charge for the 2006 World Cup and Euro 2008, with the Netherlands exiting the World Cup at the last 16 stage and bowing out of the Euro finals after a quarter-final defeat by Russia.

Van Basten was succeeded as Dutch coach by Bert van Marwijk and was appointed Ajax coach later in 2008. He resigned one week before the end of his first season in charge in Amsterdam.

Heerenveen are third in the Dutch league, five points behind leaders PSV Eindhoven and AZ Alkmaar.