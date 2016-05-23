Van Gaal leaves United training ground as Mourinho speculation goes on

Louis van Gaal has left Manchester United's training ground as speculation continues that he is set to be replaced as manager by Jose Mourinho.

The 64-year-old drove to the AON Training Complex shortly before 0900GMT on Monday and left at around 1700GMT.

The manager waved to reporters but did not make any comment, with United yet to give any official word on the situation.

Van Gaal has reportedly spent the day discussing terms of his severance package, with one season of the three-year deal he signed in 2014 still remaining on his contract.

After initially being turned away, League Managers Association lawyer Paul Gilroy - who also negotiated David Moyes' compensation deal - entered the training ground around an hour after the Dutchman, refusing to answer questions on why he was there.

Van Gaal guided United to their first major trophy in three years on Saturday when they won the FA Cup final against Crystal Palace, but the match was overshadowed by reports that appeared before the match stating an agreement had been reached to appoint Mourinho.

There were some suggestions the confirmation would come immediately after the game, but no such statement was given following United's 2-1 win after extra-time and the former Netherlands boss admitted that he still hoped to stay.

Van Gaal was heard telling a journalist "it's over" as he left the team hotel on Sunday, though it was later claimed that he was simply referring to United's season.

United have long been reported to be considering appointing Mourinho due to inconsistent results and uninspiring performances under Van Gaal, and a failure to qualify for the Champions League saw speculation intensify.

Mourinho was sacked by Chelsea in December and has been out of work ever since, despite persistent speculation linking him with United, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

The 53-year-old was in London on Saturday to watch former world heavyweight champion David Haye's win over Arnold Gjergjaj at the O2 Arena, but refused to reply when asked if he had a message for United supporters or Van Gaal.

Reporters also gathered outside Mourinho's home on Monday, but he informed them he would not be leaving and suggested they should "go home".