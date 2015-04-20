Van Persie returns in Under-21 encounter

The Netherlands striker has not featured for United's first team since February's 2-1 defeat at Swansea City.

Van Persie returned to training earlier this month and was an unused substitute as United lost 1-0 to Premier League leaders Chelsea on Sunday.

The former Arsenal man managed 62 minutes on his return to the pitch on Monday, and laid on the assist for Sean Goss in United's 1-1 draw.

Full-back Rafael was also named in the starting XI, but he was brought off before half-time due to injury.