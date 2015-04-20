Van Persie returns in Under-21 encounter
Robin van Persie stepped up his recovery from a foot injury by playing an hour in a Manchester United Under-21s fixture at Leicester City on Monday.
The Netherlands striker has not featured for United's first team since February's 2-1 defeat at Swansea City.
Van Persie returned to training earlier this month and was an unused substitute as United lost 1-0 to Premier League leaders Chelsea on Sunday.
The former Arsenal man managed 62 minutes on his return to the pitch on Monday, and laid on the assist for Sean Goss in United's 1-1 draw.
Full-back Rafael was also named in the starting XI, but he was brought off before half-time due to injury.
