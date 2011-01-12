Villa in talks with Lyon over Makoun
By app
PARIS - English Premier League Aston Villa are in transfer discussions with Olympique Lyon over Cameroon midfielder Jean Makoun.
The Ligue 1 team said on their website that club president Jean-Michel Aulas had met Villa manager Gerard Houllier, a former Lyon coach, for talks on Wednesday.
"The progress of the talks are still subject to the player's agreement," added the French club.
Makoun, 27, joined Lyon from Lille in 2008.
