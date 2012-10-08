Villas-Boas relishing Spurs-Chelsea clash

Villas-Boas endured a difficult nine-month spell in charge of the Blues last season before being sacked in March.

The Portuguese has guided Spurs to four straight victories in the Premier League and wants to establish his side's credentials as top-four challengers against the league leaders after the international break.

"It's not on an individual sense that I'm looking forward to the match, it's on a collective level," said Villas-Boas.

"When you play the unbeaten leaders of the league, you can use that motivation towards the game.

"It will give us a chance to finally break into the top four and join the elite of the Premier League. That is what we have been wanting for quite some time.

"Chelsea are a tremendous attacking force, something that is surprising everybody. There are a lot of creative players in that team offering all types of solutions, movements.

"We hope to profit from the fact that we are playing at home and against an unbeaten league leader."

By Joe Brewin