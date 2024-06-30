WATCH: England fall behind to unfancied Slovakia in Euro 2024 last 16

By
published

Ivan Schranz gave Slovakia the lead against England in the last 16 of Euro 2024 with his third goal of the tournament

Ivan Schranz scores for Slovakia against England at Euro 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ivan Schranz punished England for yet another lacklustre showing midway through the first half of their round of 16 clash against Slovakia on Sunday.

The forward registered his third goal of the tournament after Slovakia sent the England defence scrambling with a short passing move, with Marc Guehi having to pull out of gambling on a tackle having picked up a yellow card just three minutes into the game.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.