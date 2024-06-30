WATCH: England fall behind to unfancied Slovakia in Euro 2024 last 16

Ivan Schranz punished England for yet another lacklustre showing midway through the first half of their round of 16 clash against Slovakia on Sunday.

The forward registered his third goal of the tournament after Slovakia sent the England defence scrambling with a short passing move, with Marc Guehi having to pull out of gambling on a tackle having picked up a yellow card just three minutes into the game.

That was no less than England deserved having allowed Slovakia to put them under pressure in the early stages of the game.

Ivan Schranz stuns lacklustre England with Slovakia opener

Slavia Prague's Schranz had previously hit the net against Belgium and Ukraine, and made no mistake as he raced in behind the England defence to put a composed finish past Jordan Pickford.

Slovakia now have their sights set on their first European Championships quarter-final as an independent nation. They had previously reached this stage at Euro 2016 before falling to Germany.

Gareth Southgate made one change to his side, bringing in Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo in place of Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, with the other ten players all making it four starts out of four at Euro 2024.

The England manager will have been hoping that change could help spark his side into a more convincing performance as they entered the knockout stages - but Schranz's goal effectively confirmed fans' worst fears.

England reached the Euro 2020 final but lost out to Italy in a penalty shootout at Wembley.

The possibility of a rematch in the quarter-finals this year was taken off the table after the Italians were deservedly eliminated by Switzerland in Saturday’s teatime kick-off - and England may well yet suffer a similar fate.

