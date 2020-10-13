Watch: Tinkler's build-up press conference ahead of Chiefs clash
Watch Eric Tinkler's build-up press conference ahead of Maritzburg United's MTN8 opening clash against Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday.
The Team of Choice are set to open their 2020-21 campaign with a trip to the FNB Stadium (Soccer City) when they take on Amakhosi in their opening match of the MTN8.
