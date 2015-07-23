Watford agree Berghuis deal

Watford's influx of new signings looks set to continue after the club reached a "verbal agreement" with AZ for the transfer of attacker Steven Berghuis.

The Premier League new boys have already added the likes of Sebastian Prodl, Matej Vydra, Jose Holebas, Valon Behrami, Miguel Britos and Jose Manuel Jurado to their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Berghuis now looks set to be Quique Flores' latest acquisition, with the player heading for England to undergo a medical.

The 23-year-old scored 11 goals in 22 Eredivisie appearances last term and was part of the Netherlands squad for June fixtures against United States and Latvia.

Berghuis' father Frank, who played for such as PSV, VVV and Volendam during his playing days, won a single Netherlands cap in 1989.

Steven's brother Tristan plays for PEC Zwolle and has reportedly attracted the interest of Chelsea and Tottenham in the past.