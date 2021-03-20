Watford v Birmingham City live stream: how to watch the Championship wherever you are in the world

Watford v Birmingham City live stream, Sky Sports, Saturday 20 March, 3pm GMT

Watford will be looking to continue their promotion push when they take on Birmingham on Saturday.

The Hornets head into this weekend’s contest in terrific form, having won each of their last four games and eight of their last nine. That run has seen Watford climb from fifth place into the top two, and victory here could see them extend their lead over Swansea and Brentford below them.

Xisco has done an excellent job since his appointment at Vicarage Road in December, and with their experience and knowhow Watford will fancy their chances of securing an immediate return to the Premier League in the next couple of months.

Birmingham’s ambitions are rather more modest, with the Blues battling to avoid relegation to the third tier for the first time since 1993/94. Aitor Karanka was dismissed as their manager earlier this week, with ex-Charlton boss Lee Bowyer appointed in his place.

Bowyer won his first game in charge against Reading on Tuesday, but Birmingham remain mired in a relegation fight: they are six points clear of the bottom three, but 22nd-placed Rotherham have played four games fewer. With games against Watford, Swansea and Brentford up next, Bowyer will know that he has a huge job on his hands for the rest of the campaign.

Ben Foster is available again following a spell on the sidelines with a broken finger, but Xisco might be tempted to stick with Daniel Bachmann between the sticks. Daniel Phillips, Troy Deeney, Tom Cleverley and Tom Dele-Bashiru will miss out, but Christian Kabasele is closing in on a return from a knee issue.

Birmingham have no injury concerns at present, and Bowyer could stick with the same starting XI that beat Reading last time out. If he does choose to make a change, Ivan Sunjic could come into the midfield.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Football in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

