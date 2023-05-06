'We all know': Former team-mate Sergio Aguero hints at Lionel Messi Barcelona return rather than mega Saudi Arabia payout

Expectations that Lionel Messi will return to Barcelona this summer are beginning to rise, with even former team-mates and friends talking up the possibility of a move back to Spain.

The 35-year-old legend will be on the move at the end of the season, with current club PSG sensationally suspending Messi this week, just two months before his contract in Paris expires.

It has not been the happiest two years for Messi in France. Although PSG won last season's Ligue 1 and are on course to retain their title this year, Messi's form has not been up to his usually consistently high standards. In a team that also contains megastars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, he has struggled to shine.

Now his friend and former Argentina team-mate Sergio Aguero says he would "love" to see Messi back at Barcelona – and stressed that "we all know" what he would be able to offer the Spanish side.

Though Aguero also stressed that it's not yet a done deal, and it will be up to the veteran forward to decide for himself.

There are expected to be plenty of suitors for his signature, and it is not clear who will sign Messi yet. Rumours of a move to Barcelona have been circulating even before his suspension this week.

"Wherever he feels like, that's the best place for him," Aguero told Stake.com (opens in new tab). "I wish Leo the best, because he deserves it. Nothing can beat whatever his choice is.

"I'd love to see him play for Barca again, but as I said, it's on him to decide. We all know what Leo can give back to Barca once more."

Aguero and Messi played together many times for Argentina, and the two have been friends since they were in the national team's youth sides.

A shock move to Saudi Arabia has also been on the cards for Messi. It was a photograph taken there that led to his latest issues at PSG, and reports this week suggest that he could be offered an eye-watering £320m a year to play in the Gulf state.

His apparent disinterest at PSG has led to criticism – and even boos – from fans, though he is far from alone: Neymar and the board are also getting it in the neck from supporters.

That means Neymar could be following Messi out of the door this summer, with a move to Premier League clubs a possibility.