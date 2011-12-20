Webb on officials' list for Euro 2012

The referees will be aided by goal-line assistants in the finals in Ukraine and Poland following a decision by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) to continue with the experiment being used in UEFA's club competitions.

The 12 are: Cuneyt Cakir (Turkey), Jonas Eriksson (Sweden), Viktor Kassai (Hungary), Bjorn Kuipers (Netherlands), Stephane Lannoy (France), Pedro Proenca (Portugal), Nicola Rizzoli (Italy), Damir Skomina (Slovenia), Wolfgang Stark (Germany), Craig Thomson (Scotland), Carlos Velasco Carballo (Spain) and Howard Webb (England).

The most notable absentee is Belgium's Frank de Bleeckere, 45, who retired at the weekend.

The Euro 2012 finals will be played from June 8-July 1.