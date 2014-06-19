Wednesday keen on signing Ameobi

Wednesday coach Stuart Gray has confirmed that he has enquired about the 22-year-old's availability as he remains a fringe player at St James' Park.

The striker made four Premier League starts last season and is still waiting to score his first top-flight goal.

"We have spoken to Sammy's agent," Gray told The Sheffield Star.

"He is a quality player and he's shown that by playing in the Premier League.

"We will see what happens."

Azerbaijani businessman Hafiz Mammadov last week completed his takeover of Wednesday.