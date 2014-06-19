Wednesday keen on signing Ameobi
Newcastle United youngster Sammy Ameobi is attracting interest from Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.
Wednesday coach Stuart Gray has confirmed that he has enquired about the 22-year-old's availability as he remains a fringe player at St James' Park.
The striker made four Premier League starts last season and is still waiting to score his first top-flight goal.
"We have spoken to Sammy's agent," Gray told The Sheffield Star.
"He is a quality player and he's shown that by playing in the Premier League.
"We will see what happens."
Azerbaijani businessman Hafiz Mammadov last week completed his takeover of Wednesday.
