Wenger: Van Persie will start against Dortmund

Van Persie, who has scored 35 goals in all competitions this year and 10 in his last seven appearances, did not start the Champions League game against Olympique Marseille three weeks ago.

The Dutch international came off the bench for the last 28 minutes against Marseille, a match that ended in a 0-0 draw.

"He started on the bench last time because we had some medical concerns but we have no medical concerns at all now which means he will start," manager Arsene Wenger told reporters on Tuesday.

"Every player and member of staff is conscious this is a big night for us and we have the desire to go out and win the game."

Arsenal are in a good run of form having won their last five Premier League matches.

A draw could see them through to the knockout stages of the Champions League but they will want a victory to keep them on course to finish top of the group.

The Londoners have eight points from four games followed by Marseille (7), Dortmund (4) and Olympiakos Piraeus (3).

Arsenal's final match is at Olympiakos on December 6.

Dortmund are also in a rich vein of form, having beaten Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich 1-0 at the weekend.

Arsenal will be without Czech midfielder Tomas Rosicky, who is unable to play against one of his former clubs because of a thigh strain. Abou Diaby takes his place in the squad.