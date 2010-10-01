Wenger: Wilshere ready for England

"It is not down to me but I select him for my first team and that means he is good enough because all my players are internationals," said Wenger, whose side travel to Premier League champions Chelsea on Sunday.

"But I am convinced he will be called up for the senior national team, if it's not this time it will be next," he told reporters. "It is only a question of time. He's playing very well."

Wilshere, still only 18, earned his first senior international cap as a substitute in a friendly against Hungary in August. He became Arsenal's youngest league player two years ago.

He has been called up to the Under-21 squad for next week's European Championship playoff against Romania but could miss the second leg to join the senior team for their Euro 2012 qualifier against Montenegro on October 12.

The creative midfielder has enjoyed an outstanding start to the league season, appearing in seven of Arsenal's nine games so far, after spending time on loan at Bolton Wanderers last term.