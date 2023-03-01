When is the FA Cup quarter-final draw 2023? Everything you need to know about the draw, including the TV channel and ball numbers

As soon as your team is through to the next round of the FA Cup (or even if there's still a replay to come), what's the first thing you do? Check when the draw is, of course.

The 151st edition of the world's oldest cup competition is currently midway through the fifth round, which sees 16 sides whittled down to just for the quarter-finals.

The remaining teams are now just one game away from Wembley – every fan's dream at the beginning of the season.

Here, FourFourTwo guides you through everything you need to know.

When is the FA Cup fifth round draw 2023?

The draw for the quarter-final of the FA Cup will be made on Wednesday, March 5, after the final fifth round tie between Sheffield United and Tottenham.

That is the latest of the Wednesday day kick-offs, starting at 7.55pm, and so the draw is expected to begin any time after around 9.40pm.

How to watch

The FA Cup quarter-final draw will be conducted live on BBC One following the Sheffield United vs Tottenham match, as part of the channel's post-match coverage.

The draw will also available to stream live via BBC iPlayer, as well as the official FA Cup Twitter feed and Facebook page.

FA Cup quarter-final draw ball numbers

Ahead of Wednesday night's games, four teams have booked their place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. Six-time winners Manchester City are still in the competition after they beat Bristol City on Tuesday.

Fellow six-time winners Blackburn Rovers overcame Premier League side Leicester to book their place in the next round – they will be joined by at least one more EFL side in the last eight, with Burnley hosting Fleetwood Town. League Two Grimsby are the lowest-ranked side that could progress if they beat Southampton, and Championship Sheffield United will hope to knock out Spurs.

Fulham and Brighton are also confirmed for the draw, with Manchester United vs West Ham the remaining Wednesday night game.

The ball numbers for the quarter-final draw are as follows:

1 Southampton or Grimsby Town

2 Blackburn Rovers

3 Brighton & Hove Albion

4 Sheffield United or Tottenham Hotspur

5 Fulham

6 Manchester City

7 Manchester United or West Ham United

8 Burnley or Fleetwood Town