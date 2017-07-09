'Who would say no?' - Lukaku thrilled with Man Utd move

Romelu Lukaku hopes to kick-start a period of returning dominance at Manchester United, after the Red Devils agreed an estimated £75million fee with Everton for the striker.

The Belgium striker was also a target for former club and Premier League champions Chelsea - who reportedly matched United's bid - but Lukaku says he had no doubts about moving to a club he says are the "biggest in the world".

Scoring 25 goals in the Premier League last season has seemingly done enough to convince Jose Mourinho of his talents, despite the Portuguese selling Lukaku to Everton for £28m in 2014.

Lukaku has undergone a medical in Los Angeles, with personal terms now the only bridge to cross, although the player appears delighted with the prospective switch.

"It's the biggest club in the world," Lukaku told ESPN.

"It's a club that is hungry to win the league again, to be dominant in the world again and that's an opportunity that I always wanted since a child. When they came calling, I didn't have to think twice so I'm really delighted to hopefully be part of their history.

"Who would say no to the biggest club in the world? Best stadium in England, the best fans, I mean it's a perfect opportunity.

"I always said I wanted to play for a team that's challenging, for every trophy that there is there so I think Manchester United at the minute wants to be that dominant team, that dominant force and if you look at their history, it says enough.

"And to become part of a club like them is something that I really wanted and I'm thankful for the opportunity that they gave me and now it's time to work hard, work harder than I ever did before and I'm willing to do it and hopefully it will come a good way."