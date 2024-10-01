Why are Newcastle United playing their Carabao Cup match tonight?

By
published

Newcastle United are hosting AFC Wimbledon in the evening's only Carabao Cup tie

Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United (39) takes penalty kickduring the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Newcastle United and Crystal Palace at St James&#039; Park
Newcastle United's St James' Park (Image credit: Getty)

Newcastle United are in action on Tuesday evening, in what is a busy fixture list of Champions League and EFL matches.

Arsenal are hosting Paris Saint-Germain, while Manchester City are away to Slovan Bratislava and Celtic are visiting Borussia Dortmund as the new-look league phase of the Champions League continues.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.