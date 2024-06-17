Why Thibaut Courtois is not playing for Belgium at Euro 2024 vs Slovakia

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has seen success wherever he has played at club level.

The Real Madrid goalkeeper helped Carlo Ancelotti's side to a 15th UEFA Champions League success just a few weeks ago but has been exiled from Euro 2024.

But the question: 'Why is the 32-year-old not with Belgium during the month-long tournament?' is valid and on the lips of many fans. FourFourTwo explains the reason...

Why is Thibaut Courtois not at Euro 2024 this summer with Belgium?

Red Devils manager Domenico Tedesco deemed the goalkeeper not fully fit and therefore did not include him in his final 26-man squad.

Instead, he opted to call-up Koen Casteels, Thomas Kaminski and Matz Sels, the Belgium boss selected the former to start their opening Group E opener against Slovakia.

Having made just five appearances all season, Courtois sustained a serious ligament injury in August and was ruled out for the majority of the 2023/24 campaign, with Kepa and Andrey Lunin sharing duties for the La Liga champions.

Explaining his decision to leave the former Chelsea man at home, Tedesco detailed why in a recent press conference:

"He was honest and clear," began the Belgium boss.

"He knows his body the best, and it's different to play every three or four days during a tournament.

"So, when taking all this into consideration, we didn't think he was ready for the Euros. Of course, we now plan with the players that are able to play."

It is also worth noting Courtois and Tedesco have endured a difficult relationship since the latter was appointed head coach in February last year, with experts speculating that Courtois' omission is political

Tedesco named Romelu Lukaku as captain during a Euro 2024 qualifying match, with the two never able to patch up their differences.

Courtois had wanted the armband to mark his first time playing at home since earning his 100th cap but was told he would wear it in their next game days later.

"The fact that I no longer felt appreciation from the federation and trainer made something explode within me," Courtois told Sporza.

"The coach made no effort to find a solution but simply said he would tell the press everything. He wanted to pressure me not to leave and threaten me."

