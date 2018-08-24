Woodward relationship fine, says curt Mourinho

Jose Mourinho offered an abrupt two-word answer as he refuted claims of a breakdown in his relationship with Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

Rumours of discontent at Old Trafford have spread since an underwhelming transfer window ended with just one notable signing, midfielder Fred, and no reinforcements in central defence.

The atmosphere appears to have worsened during a sluggish start to the Premier League season, the Red Devils slumping to a 3-2 loss at Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend.

Mourinho fronted the media on Friday and was particularly prickly with his answers to a range of questions.

Asked if his relationship with Woodward is 'fine', Mourinho responded: "Of course."

"It's always difficult after you lose a match, especially for people who really care about the job and about being football professionals," says the boss. "But after that, you think about the next match." August 24, 2018

The Portuguese boss maintained he had no opinion on recent reports of a falling-out with the man responsible for United's transfer dealings.

"Don't ask me because I don't read [the news]," Mourinho said. "I don't know 10 per cent of what is written. I don't 10 per cent of what is coming on the TV screens.

"I'm not the right guy to answer it."

Mourinho also declined to pass comment on Paul Pogba's suggestion that a poor attitude cost United in the Brighton defeat.

The France midfielder, who has worn the captain’s armband in the opening two fixtures, also suggested the Seagulls "prepared very well, maybe much better than us".

"Paul has to answer by his words," Mourinho said. "If you want any explanation about Paul's words you must get him and ask him."

Mourinho’s terse news conference lasted a little over four minutes in total.