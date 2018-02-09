You never know in football - Hazard responds to Madrid speculation

Eden Hazard has done little to dampen speculation regarding a move to Real Madrid, although he insists he remains happy at Chelsea.

Hazard inspired the Blues to Premier League glory last season and, while their title defence has fallen away this time around, the Belgium international has been in imperious form.

The forward has 13 goals and nine assists in all competitions and Manchester City were recently tipped to make a blockbusting move for Hazard.

But Madrid have long been seen as potential suitors and Hazard reportedly laughed when told by Marca that fans at the Santiago Bernabeu would like to see him in the iconic all-white strip.

"In football you never know. I'm happy at Chelsea, and focused on them," he said.

Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has praised Hazard's talents and the 27-year-old conceded it is flattering to be admired by a man he looked up to as a youngster.

"Of course it is incredible," he said. "I remember 10 years ago, when he first spoke about me, it was incredible.

"He was my idol when I was a child, I have seen thousands of videos about him and now he is the manager of one of the best clubs in the world.

"But I do not want to stop, I want to continue working and striving on the field and then, yes, I love it when people like him speak well of me."