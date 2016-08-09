VIDEO: Pre-season training for football: Shooting drills

How do I set this drill up?

Set-up a goal in a central position with orange and blue bibs tied to the crossbar in the top corners. Mark out a 3 x 3 yard triangle, 20-24 yards from goal using two flat discs and a pop-up cone at the tip. Mark out a serving gate with two pop-up cones 8-10 yards from the tip of the triangle with a supply of balls.

How do I do this drill?

0 > 1.44 minutes (see video): Stand on the pop-up cone at the tip of the triangle, side on and facing your partner. Receive the pass from your partner with your left foot, spinning left to face the goal. Your partner calls out orange or blue and you have to shoot into the corresponding corner with your right foot. Take five shots with your right foot before switching – spinning to your right with a right foot first touch and shooting with your left.

Progression one (1.46 minutes > 3.25 minutes):

Mark out two gates, both 5 yards in width, 18-20 yards from the goal and 10 yards wide of each of the nearest posts. Place four balls inside each gate. Start next to the left gate (orange in video) with your partner positioned by right gate (blue in video). Make an arched run across goal as your partner plays the ball into your path. Hit a first time shot into the far corner. Make a recovery run around the orange gate and repeat the above action three times. Now switch sides with your partner so that you’re shooting with your left foot.

Progression two (3.27 minutes > 4.01 minutes):

Use the same set-up as above, but this time your partner calls out a colour – blue or orange – which you have to react to and shoot into the corresponding corner. Work both feet equally – completing the same amount of shots with your right and left.

You can also try…

Increase or decrease the distance of the shooting zone and vary the service to try different types of finish i.e. half volleys, volleys, chest and finish, heading etc. Put a goalkeeper in goal and turn the drill into a competition, seeing who can score the most goals.

What are the key coaching points?

Try to finish as quickly as you can, taking no more than two touches. Make sure to look up before you shoot so you can pick your spot. Use laces part of your foot for power and the Inside part of your foot for accuracy.

How will these drill help?

It will develop shooting skills from different angles around the goal using both right and left feet.





