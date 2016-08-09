VIDEO: Pre-season training for football: 1v1 drills

How do I set this drill up?

Set-up four pop-up cones in a diamond shape with the top and bottom and left and right cones 16 yards apart.

How do I do this drill?

0 > 1.47 minutes (see video): Start at the top pop-up cone with a partner and a ball on the right pop-up cone. Once your partner passes you the ball, you have to try and score a point by beating them and dribbling through the bottom half of the diamond. If your partner tackles you they can counter-attack by travelling through either side of the top half of the diamond. Switch attacking and defending roles after three repetitions. Once both of you have completed your reps repeat the drill on the other site, with the defender starting on the left pop-up cone.

Progression one (1.49 minutes > 2.51 minutes):

Place a pop-up cone in the middle of the grid. Stand on the top pop-up cone, side-by-side with your partner. Once they have laid the ball into your path you have to attack the end gates with them in pursuit. If you make it through the gate you score a point, if they catch you they score a point. Once you have passed the middle cone you can turn and attack the opposing gates. If your partner wins possession they can counter-attack the opposing gates. Switch attacking and defending roles after three repetitions.



Progression two (2.52 minutes > 3.37 minutes):

Once both of you have completed your reps repeat the drill with your partner feeding the ball into you from the bottom cone so you’re attacking them face-on. Same rules apply – you’re trying to beat them and dribble through one of the end gates. If they tackle you they can counter-attack the other end of the diamond. Switch attacking and defending roles after three repetitions.

What are the key coaching points?

If you’re attacking use your first touch to move the defender away from the space you want to attack. Use the furthest foot from the defender to protect the ball. Try to attack the space with speed, breaking the middle line in one or two touches. Make the diamond bigger to increase the difficulty for the defender and reduce it to test the 1 v 1 skills of the attacker.

How will these drills help?

These drills will develop both your 1 v 1 attacking and defending skills from various angles and your ability to quickly transition from attack to defence and vice versa.





