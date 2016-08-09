VIDEO: Pre-season gym workout: Week 3

CORE SWAP-OVERS

How to do it: This challenging exercise stimulates your core and incorporates your whole body. Assume the press-up position, with your feet slightly wider than normal, and pick up the object from under your nose with your left hand before placing it on the arch of your lower back. Then return your left hand to its original position. Using your right hand, take the object off your back and place it in its original position. Now repeat the sequence in the opposite order. Keep your core switched on and prevent yourself from moving your hips. This is a lot more difficult than it looks but if you think it’s too easy, try using a tennis ball as the object.

Sets: 8

Reps: 2

Rest: 2 mins between sets

REVERSE LUNGE WITH LATERAL FLEXION

How to do it:This exercise allows us to focus on our lower body and core at the same time. Stepping backwards into the lunge position, ensure you keep your back knee off the floor and your front knee in a right-angle position. Hold your arms in a position that is comfortable for you. This could be similar to the video or perhaps with your hands on your hips. Flexing laterally at the hips, look to lean the same side as your front leg, keeping the movements controlled, before returning to your original position. Avoid leaning forwards or backwards during the movement.

Sets: 8

Reps: 2

Rest: 1-2 mins between sets

BULGARIAN SPLIT STANCE SQUATS

In the video we have used a relatively light weight. You should select a weight that is comfortable yet testing. If you’re not yet confident with the movement, there is no shame in using no weight at all to begin with. Remember, technical mastery of the movement is far more important so leave your ego out of it. Place the laces of one of your feet behind you on a bench, with your back knee slightly bent. The closer you stand to the bench, the more emphasis is placed on the quadriceps, whilst standing too far away can risk causing pain in the hip flexors and groin region. Drop your back knee towards the floor, whilst keeping your upper body stable, before reversing the movement back to your original position.

Sets: 6-8

Reps: 3

Rest: 2

OVERHEAD PRESS

This exercise can be viewed as a full body exercise. Your shoulders and arms do most of the work in pressing the weight above your head, but your core and your lower body keep you stabilised. Like all of the exercises in this programme, proper form is crucial; so don’t worry if the weight is light. From the initial position with the barbell parallel to your shoulders, drive the barbell upwards so that your elbows extend. Lower the bar to its original position and repeat.

Sets: 8-10

Reps: 3

Rest: 2

SINGLE ARM PRESS

Lying down in a comfortable position on the bench, take one dumbbell in one hand, and from its initial position inline with your nipple, drive the dumbbell up towards the ceiling, keeping the movement controlled. Up the weight as required, but ensure your back is fully supported by the bench. Making sure the dumbbell returns to initial position will ensure you are using the full range of motion.

Sets: 8-10

Reps: 3

Rest: 1-2 mins between sets





