VIDEO: Ball mastery warm-up: Part 1

How do l set this drill up?

Use two pop-up cones and six flat discs to mark out a diamond shape grid (see video above). The pop-up cones should be 10 yards apart and the flat discs five yards out from the centre of the grid (either side). The flat discs should be one step apart from each other.

How do I do this drill?

0 > 49 seconds in the video above: For toe taps position yourself over the ball, with one foot either side. Jog on the spot with your feet as close to the ball as possible without touching it. When you’re ready start knocking the ball from side-to-side with the inside of your foot using a cutting action. Perform 20 touches.

Progression one (51 seconds > 1.08 minutes):

Increase the difficulty by asking a partner to hold up coloured cones while you perform the skills. You must identify the colour of the cone and keep the ball under control.

Progression two (1.09 minutes > 1.35 minutes):

To progress the technique, perform two toe taps before rolling the ball with the sole of your right foot to your left and vice versa. Do this 10 times.

Progression three (1.36 minutes > 2.10 minutes):

Add dynamic movement to the drill by performing 10 toe taps and shuffling back and forth to each of the grid’s four points (see video).

You can also try…

See how many ball mastery touches can you make in 30 seconds and time how quickly you can complete the circuit.

What are the key coaching points?

Start slowly and add speed to the movement once you’ve perfected the mechanics. Work both feet equally to achieve technical balance. When performing the ball mastery moves stay loose, with your knees slightly bent and your weight forwards so you’re on the balls of your feet. Keep your head up so you can see what’s going on around you.

How will this drill help?

It develops your ball mastery skills on the spot with both feet and your ability to scan the field while in possession. It will also increase your heart rate and allow you to work on a variety of movement patterns to prepare you for your session ahead.



Pre-season training guides:

Pre-season training: Week 1

Pre-season training: Week 2

Pre-season training: Week 3

Pre-season training: Week 4

Pre-season training: Week 5

Pre-season training: Week 6



Pre-season technical drills:

VIDEO: Ball mastery warm-up: Part 2

VIDEO: Pre-season training for football: 1v1 drills

VIDEO: Pre-season training for football: First touch drills

VIDEO: Pre-season training for football: Shooting drills

VIDEO: Pre-season training for football: Running with the ball drills

VIDEO: Pre-season training for football: Passing drills



Pre-season gym workouts:

VIDEO: Pre-season gym workout: Week 1

VIDEO: Pre-season gym workout: Week 2

VIDEO: Pre-season gym workout: Week 3

VIDEO: Pre-season gym workout: Week 4

VIDEO: Pre-season gym workout: Week 5

VIDEO: Pre-season gym workout: Week 6



Pre-season nutrition:

7 best breakfasts for footballers

7 healthy lunches for footballers

7 best snacks for footballers

7 high-protein dinner recipes for footballers