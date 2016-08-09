VIDEO: Pre-season gym workout: Week 6

CONE SHUFFLE WITH BALL MASTERY

How to do it: Shuffle laterally between each cone, moving your feet as quickly as possible. Once you complete the course perform a ball mastery skill. Repeat the movement in the opposite direction. To progress the exercise shuffle between the cones laterally or backwards and move the cones closer together to make it more challenging. This exercise will help develop your agility.

Sets: 3

Reps: 6

Rest: 2 minutes (between sets)

LATERAL LUNGES

How to do it: Load the barbell with a suitable weight or grab some dumbbells and position your feet hip-width apart. Point your toes forward and step your right leg out to the side, lowering your body as you bend your knee, until your right thigh is parallel to the floor and your left leg is straight. Engage your glutes and extend your knee and hips to bring your trailing leg back to the start position. Repeat the movement in the opposite direction. The further you lunge, the more challenging it becomes.

Sets: 3

Reps: 6-8 reps

Rest: 2 minutes (between sets)

THREE HURDLE STABILISATION DRILL

How to do it: Lay out three mini-hurdles, with a distance of 2-3 feet between each. Shuffle laterally through the hurdles without crossing your feet. When you plant your outside foot over the final hurdle hold the position for three seconds, before reversing the movement in the opposite direction. Drive your arms as if you were running throughout the movement. This movement looks to improve the speed of your footwork as well as reducing the risk of injury in your knees, hips and ankles.

Sets: 3

Reps: 6 reps

Rest: 1 minute (between sets)

CROSSOVER DRILL

How to do it: Position two cones 2-3 yards apart. Start with your feet just wider than hip width apart, with your knees slightly bent and hips facing forward. Drive your right knee up and across your body, opening up your hips, before bringing your left foot back to the base position. Keep your core tight, shoulders facing forward and repeat in the opposite direction. This is a great exercise for change of direction.

Sets: 3

Reps: 8

Rest: 2 minutes (between sets)

TENNIS BALL SWAPS

How to do it: Mark out a triangle with three cones, putting a tennis ball on one of the cones. Start at the middle cone and accelerate to the cone with the ball on it – collect the ball and sprint back around the middle cone to the far cone at the base of the triangle and place the ball there. Sprint to the middle cone and back, collect the ball again and carry it back around to the start position.

Sets: 2

Reps: 6-8 reps

Rest: 2 minutes (between sets)





