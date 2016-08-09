VIDEO: Ball mastery warm-up: Part 2

How do I set this drill up?

Use two pop-up cones and six flat discs to mark out a diamond shape grid (see video above). The pop-up cones should be 10 yards apart and the flat discs five yards out from the centre of the grid (either side). The flat discs should be one step apart from each other.

How to do this drill?

Dribble between the pop-up cones using inside/outside cuts. Start behind the ball and shift it to your right with the outside of your right foot, before bringing it back inside with the inside of your right foot. Keep the ball close with quick, soft touches. Do the same using your left foot. For dribble cuts, move the ball from side-to-side using inside/outside cuts on both feet (see video). When you’re ready introduce the outside cut single scissors – a stepover around the inside of the ball with the outside of your foot. Introduce dynamic movement by dribbling into the centre of the grid and shuffling back and forth to each of the grid’s four points without the ball.

What are the key coaching points?

Start slowly and add speed to the movement once you’ve perfected the mechanics. Work both feet equally to achieve technical balance. When performing the ball mastery moves stay loose, with your knees slightly bent and your weight forwards so you’re on the balls of your feet. Keep your head up so you can see what’s going on around you.

How do I progress it?

See how many ball mastery touches can you make in 30 seconds and time how quickly you can complete the circuit.





Pre-season training guides:



Pre-season training: Week 1

Pre-season training: Week 2

Pre-season training: Week 3

Pre-season training: Week 4

Pre-season training: Week 5

Pre-season training: Week 6



Pre-season technical drills:

VIDEO: Ball mastery warm-up: Part 1

VIDEO: Pre-season training for football: 1v1 drills

VIDEO: Pre-season training for football: First touch drills

VIDEO: Pre-season training for football: Shooting drills

VIDEO: Pre-season training for football: Running with the ball drills

VIDEO: Pre-season training for football: Passing drills

Pre-season gym workouts:

VIDEO: Pre-season gym workout: Week 1

VIDEO: Pre-season gym workout: Week 2

VIDEO: Pre-season gym workout: Week 3

VIDEO: Pre-season gym workout: Week 4

VIDEO: Pre-season gym workout: Week 5

VIDEO: Pre-season gym workout: Week 6



Pre-season nutrition:



7 best breakfasts for footballers

7 healthy lunches for footballers

7 best snacks for footballers

7 high-protein dinner recipes for footballers