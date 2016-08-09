Pre-season training: Week 4





The blood, sweat and tears is starting to pay off. You’re slowly but surely shedding the beer belly and look more like a footballer.

Make sure you continue to move in the right direction by staying hydrated as you power through one training session after another – otherwise your performance will suffer.

“Staying hydrated is what I call bottom line nutrition,” says Tottenham and Manchester City nutritionist, Matt Lovell. “If you become dehydrated your performance will drop off rapidly.”

Whether you’re on the pitch performing one of our technical drills or in the gym going through a strength and conditioning workout, you need to have plenty of water to hand.

You’re also need to going to load up on the right kind of fuel, which nutritionist Liam Holmes has taken care of with some easy to follow recipes.

Download week four using the link at the top of the page and continue your march to match-fitness.





