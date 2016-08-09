Pre-season training: Week 5





Don’t give up now – you’re almost there. Put the effort in during week five and you’ll reap the benefits throughout the season.

You’re getting fitter, sharper, strong – now is the time to start setting yourself some goals.

“At this point I like to set myself targets – how many goals I want to score and create and what the team aims to achieve,” says Hertha BSC striker, Salomon Kalou.

“I get excited and motivated by those goals. Physically I take it easy going into the season.

“You don’t want to get to the game while your body is not responding to any effort; you want to get to the first match when you are fresh and you feel good.”

Make sure your body is ready by completing another week of gym workouts and technical drills from Coerver Coaching – with the right food from nutritionist, Liam Holmes – and you’ll be ready to start the season in top gear.





Pre-season training guides:



Pre-season training: Week 1

Pre-season training: Week 2



Pre-season training: Week 3

Pre-season training: Week 4

Pre-season training: Week 6



Pre-season technical drills:

VIDEO: Ball mastery warm-up: Part 1



VIDEO: Ball mastery warm-up: Part 2

VIDEO: Pre-season training for football: 1v1 drills

VIDEO: Pre-season training for football: First touch drills

VIDEO: Pre-season training for football: Shooting drills

VIDEO: Pre-season training for football: Running with the ball drills

VIDEO: Pre-season training for football: Passing drills

Pre-season gym workouts:

VIDEO: Pre-season gym workout: Week 1

VIDEO: Pre-season gym workout: Week 2

VIDEO: Pre-season gym workout: Week 3

VIDEO: Pre-season gym workout: Week 4

VIDEO: Pre-season gym workout: Week 5

VIDEO: Pre-season gym workout: Week 6



Pre-season nutrition:



7 best breakfasts for footballers

7 healthy lunches for footballers

7 best snacks for footballers

7 high-protein dinner recipes for footballers