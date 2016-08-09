VIDEO: Pre-season training for football: Running with the ball drills

How do I set this drill up?

Use three discs to create a 4 x 4 yard triangle. Use different coloured discs at the base of the triangle to emphasis the use of your left and right feet. Set another triangle up 20 yards away. Position an additional pop-up cone three yards from the tip of each triangle to create a passing gate. Place another pop-up cone in the middle of the grid.

How do I do this drill?

0 > 1.22 minutes (see video): Start with the ball on the blue disc at triangle one. Dribble forwards using the laces part of your right foot. Once you reach the middle pop-up cone perform a right foot step-on and push the ball out with your left foot. Now perform a left foot step-on, pushing the ball out with your right foot and dribbling around the end pop-up cone. As you reach the middle cone on your way back repeat the above steps before returning to the start position (this time on the far orange cone of the triangle). Repeat the process. Make sure you work both directions and feet – right and left – equally.

Progression one (1.23 minutes 2.08 minutes):

Try working with a partner and introduce a pass through the gate and a movement to receive the ball in motion (see video).

Progression two (2.11 minutes > 2.44 minutes):

You can move it on further by having your partner chase you after they make the pass. Control the pass on the move and try to travel with the ball through the opposite triangle before they can tag you. A point is awarded to your partner if they tag you or you get through the triangle without being tagged. Switch attacking and defending roles after each go.

You can also try…

Increase the distance between the triangles and time how long it takes you to complete three laps each. Now challenge yourself to beat that time.

What are the key coaching points?

Use the laces part of your foot to direct the ball out in front of you – this will help with acceleration. When you’re working with a partner make sure you call and show for the ball – communication is key. Movement has to be late and fast so you arrive just as the ball does. Before you receive the pass, make sure to check over your shoulder to see where teammates, opponents and the space are. When you’re playing a pass keep your eyes up so you can see the target and you deliver the ball to the correct foot.

How will this drill help?

It will help develop speed with the ball, passing on the move with different parts of your foot and your 1 v 1 skills so you can create space to run, shoot or pass when blocked by an opponent. One of the progressions also works on your defensive recovery.





