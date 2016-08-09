Pre-season training: Week 2



First week was a shock to the system, right? Feel like lying in bed and watching Netflix? Too bad. Shape up or ship out Sunny Jim because there’s work to do and if you want to be best you’ve got to put the work – even when you don’t feel like it.

“Everyone has days when they are less motivated and I do too, but I know that in order to continue to play at the highest level, I must push myself even on the days I might not feel like it,” says Real Madrid megastar, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Worth paying attention to CR7’s words of wisdom – he knows a thing or two about training.

And our guide isn’t all about hammering yourself in the gym. It’s been designed to boost physical fitness and develop technical skill thanks to the experts at Coerver Coaching.

There’s no danger you’ll run out of energy either thanks to the diet nutritionist Liam Holmes has mapped out for you.

Download the timetable for week two using the link at the top of the page.





