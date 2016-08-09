Pre-season training: Week 1



It's the first week of pre-season and that means just one thing: get those legs moving. But don't worry we're not going to make you run laps of your local park. We’ve got something far more fun (but equally gruelling) in store.

With the help of technical skill specialists Coerver Coaching and their sports science guru Luke Cheyne we’ve devised a six week programme that will develop your ball mastery and fitness in tandem.

When the going gets tough you can turn to the diet tips and recipes of nutritionist Liam Holmes who has put together a plan to ensure you’re eating for energy and intensity.

Now there’s the only one thing left to do – download the timetable using the link at the top of the and get started. Good luck!





Pre-season training guides:

Pre-season training: Week 2

Pre-season training: Week 3

Pre-season training: Week 4

Pre-season training: Week 5

Pre-season training: Week 6



Pre-season technical drills:

VIDEO: Ball mastery warm-up: Part 1

VIDEO: Ball mastery warm-up: Part 2

VIDEO: Pre-season training for football: First touch drills

VIDEO: Pre-season training for football: Shooting drills

VIDEO: Pre-season training for football: Running with the ball drills

VIDEO: Pre-season training for football: 1v1 drills

VIDEO: Pre-season training for football: Passing drills



Pre-season gym workouts:

VIDEO: Pre-season gym workout: Week 1

VIDEO: Pre-season gym workout: Week 2

VIDEO: Pre-season gym workout: Week 3

VIDEO: Pre-season gym workout: Week 4

VIDEO: Pre-season gym workout: Week 5

VIDEO: Pre-season gym workout: Week 6



Pre-season nutrition:

7 best breakfasts for footballers

7 healthy lunches for footballers

7 best snacks for footballers

7 high-protein dinner recipes for footballers