VIDEO: Pre-season gym workout: Week 1

HANDWALKS

How to do it: Let's start by warming up your hamstrings and hips. These handwalks require no equipment, just a little bit of space. Bend down at the hips and reach forward until your palms are flat on the floor. Keeping the movements nice and controlled, slowly walk your hands out, keeping your feet where they are. Once your hips get more or less parallel with the floor, slowly begin to walk your feet up towards your hands until you get back to your original position.

Sets: 2

Reps: 6

Rest: 2-3 mins between sets

KNEELING BALL THROWS

How to do it: Kneel side on, one metre away from a solid wall. Then lift your leg closest to the wall up, leaving your opposite leg flat on the floor to create a 90-degree angle at the knee. Using a medicine ball, or alternatively a football, look to rotate from the hip and throw the ball towards the wall, catching and moving into the next repetition straight away. The weight of the medicine ball can vary - the heavier the harder.

Sets: 2

Reps: Eight on each side

Rest: 2 mins between sets

PAUSED PRESS-UPS

How to do it: Assume a press-up position and look to drop down so that your chest is just a couple of inches from the floor and hold the press-up for three to five seconds. For the Adebayo Akinfenwas of this world, try challenging yourself to 10 seconds. You can add resistance by placing a weighted plate on top of you. Find a level that suitably challenges you and build that upper body strength.

Sets: 3

Reps: 6-8

Rest: 2 mins between sets

BARBELL SQUAT

How to do it: Grab a barbell with a challenging weight and place it between your upper back and neck. Everybody’s squat is different, but we want you to bend down enough without your knees moving too much from a neutral position. If your knees start to bend in towards each other, try placing a resistance band around your legs, and focus on driving your knees against the resistance as you squat. Pull your shoulders back; puff your chest out and lower yourself downwards until your thighs are parallel with the floor. Then drive back up again through your heels to a neutral position. Try to avoid locking your knees out. Technique is more important than weight. Reduce the weight if your technique begins to suffer.

Sets: 2

Reps: 8-10

Rest: 2 mins between sets

DUMBBELL LUNGE

How to do it: Select a pair of dumbbells that will offer adequate resistance. No dumbbells available? Try some five-litre bottles of water as an alternative. Stand with your feet shoulder width apart with the dumbbells by your side, step forward with one leg until your opposite knee is just above the floor. Avoid touching the floor with your knee and drive yourself back up into your original position, while keeping your upper body upright.

Sets: 3

Reps: 6-8

Rest: 2 mins between sets



Aim to get between 2-3 of these sessions in each week and gradually increase any weight or resistance so that you can achieve some progression.





