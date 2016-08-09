VIDEO: Pre-season gym workout: Week 4

PLANK

How to do it: One of the most commonly used core exercises, the plank should be a staple in any programme, regardless of your level. While it is understandably not one of the most exciting exercises, it certainly offers a way of strengthening not only your core, but also your entire body. From the push-up position, rest your weight on your forearms, which are positioned at a right angle to your upper arms, and parallel to your torso. Your body should form a straight line from your head to your feet. Hold the position for the required time. For a further challenge look to hold the position for even longer, or alternatively touch your shoulders with your opposite hands.

Sets: 2

Reps: 30 secs per rep

Rest: 2 mins between sets

SWISS LEG BALL CURL

How to do it: Laying on your back with your ankles on top of the ball, raise your hips off theground, keeping your weight on your feet and shoulder blades. Flex your knees,and pull the ball as close as you can to your buttocks, pausing briefly before returning to the start position. This exercise focuses primarily on your hamstrings, which need to be nice and strong.

Sets: 3 sets

Reps: 8 reps

Rest: 2 mins

ACCELERATION WALL DRILL - TRIPLES

How to do it: Do you want to develop Bale-like acceleration? Give this a try. Place your hands on a wall and lean forwards so that shoulders, hips and knees are aligned. Lift your knee and foot off the ground towards the wall and hold. Quickly drive the foot back to the

starting position as your opposite knee and foot lift off the ground. Without

pausing, alternate twice more and hold, before repeated for the prescribed number of repetitions. Maintain good posture, with your foot directly under your knee and toes pulled up towards the shin. Move your feet as fast as possible.

Sets: 3

Reps: 20 secs per rep

Rest: 2-3 mins

REACTIVE CONE DRILL

How to do it: Lay four cones evenly apart from each other, between 3-5 metres apart. You can number these cones or even colour code them. Position yourself in the middle of these cones, and get a partner to call out a particular cone, of which you have to move towards and touch as quickly as possible, before the next cone is called out in quick succession. At Coerver® we classify speed into 3 categories; reaction speed, decision-making speed, and skill speed. In order to make sure you’re ready for the new season, you’ll have to fine-tune all of these. This drill does exactly that.

Sets: 2

Reps:10-15 secs per rep

Rest: 2 mins





