New Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino was only hired after conversations with a leftfield former Chelsea player.

That's according to a new report, which says that Manchester United had an exhaustive list of options to manage the club, including surprise names, with different figures pulling in different directions behind the scenes.

Pochettino is taking over while the Red Devils are in the relegation zone, with the likes of Cesc Fabregas having been touted for the job – but it was another former Chelsea star who perhaps came closer to getting the nod.

Manchester United had a long list of managers linked - including former Chelsea personnel

Cesc Fabregas was linked with the Manchester United job (Image credit: Alamy)

In a new piece for The Athletic, Laurie Whitwell, Adam Crafton and David Ornstein have detailed the process that United took in their latest search for a new manager.

While admiration from United's Omar Berrada for Fabregas “did not develop to anything further”, it has been claimed that co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe was in favour of former Blues boss Antonio Conte, whose representatives contacted the Red Devils to signal the Italian's availability.

Intriguingly, another former Stamford Bridge alumnus, Didier Deschamps, actually engaged in talks.

The 58-year-old stepped down from managing the French national team over the summer after 14 years and two World Cup finals, with the out-of-work boss a surprise candidate to take over from Carrick.

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“Those conversations did not go well,” the report claims, however, adding that “People at United [felt] that he was looking to gain leverage for a move to work in Saudi Arabia.”

Two Premier League managers were linked with the role in the form of Fabian Hurzeler and Unai Emery, with neither option materialising in the end after calls “via intermediaries” with the latter.

Julian Nagelsmann was an option that was nixed after United deemed it “risky” to hire someone with no experience in English football, with Stuttgart boss Sebastian Hoeness liked but also overlooked, potentially for similar reasons.

Didier Deschamps left the France job over the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eddie Howe was also named among the candidates, though the report states that interest in the former Newcastle and Bournemouth boss “did not progress further and he was left off the final names considered”.

United face Liverpool when Premier League action resumes this weekend.