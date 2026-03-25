Antoine Griezmann tasked with MLS revival at Orlando City but retirement league tag persists

Griezmann has signed a two-year deal with Orlando City that includes an option for a third season

Antoine Griezmann has secured the move to the United States that he has long dreamed of, but the Major League Soccer team he is joining is far from the glitzy destination he had been linked to in years past.

After flirting with the idea of playing in MLS for the better part of a decade, Griezmann has now acted on that desire by signing a two-year contract with Orlando City that begins in July.

The Frenchman will leave Atletico Madrid this summer after 10 combined seasons across two stints with the LaLiga club, becoming the latest marquee player to head stateside while also taking on the role of lead figure on an Orlando side sorely in need of a boost both on and off the field.

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Griezmann lands sought-after move to United States

Griezmann will join the Lions in July after the completion of his final season with Atletico Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

The signing is a significant one for the league, as it continues to add star power in a World Cup year that will see most of the tournament played in the U.S.

Griezmann's arrival also means he will renew acquaintances with Lionel Messi when Orlando City meets arch-nemesis Inter Miami in the Sunshine Clasico, injecting an extra dose of intrigue and international appeal to the Florida rivalry.

Griezmann's next team is off to a 1-0-4 start in the MLS season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The two players met regularly in Atletico Madrid's battles with FC Barcelona in Spain's top flight, and will now do so again on the other side of the pond. For Griezmann, the move is the realization of a long-standing personal goal..

He has made no secret in recent years about being drawn to life in the United States, even telling L'Equipe back in 2018 that the country's "mentality" and "entertainment culture" are chief among what's alluring to him.

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He's also a big fan of the other football, as he hosts an NFL podcast and has long followed the American sport closely.

If the move looks perfect on the surface, the reality is more complex.

Griezmann just celebrated his 35th birthday this past weekend, meaning Orlando City is getting the former France national team player in the twilight of his accomplished career.

Griezmann adds to MLS's 'retirement league' stigma

He might still be able to produce at a high level, but his age will feed into the long-standing perception of MLS being a league dependent on stars that are close to retirement. After all, Griezmann joins Messi (38), Thomas Mueller (36) of the Vancouver Whitecaps, and LAFC's Son Heung-min (33) as some of the biggest names in Major League Soccer right now.

Orlando is also not a team in great shape right now, either. The Lions parted ways with long-time head coach Oscar Pareja just three games into the campaign, a decision that followed an offseason roster purge that has contributed to the central Florida outfit being near the bottom of the Eastern Conference with a 1-0-4 record.

Griezmann was previously linked with high-profile sides Inter Miami and LAFC, even saying years ago that Miami and Los Angeles were places where he could see himself finishing his playing days. He and Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham at one point also publicly discussed the possibility of Griezmann one day playing in south Florida.

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Time waits for no man, however, and both Inter Miami and LAFC have already built title contenders under MLS's complex roster rules. That opened the door for the slippery goal-scorer to land at Orlando City, a team in need of a revamp after plateauing in the 2024 playoffs but one that is no stranger to fielding world-renowned centerpieces.

Legendary Brazilian playmaker Kaka was the Lions' marquee signing when they joined Major League Soccer in 2015, with Portuguese international winger Nani following in the Ballon d'Or winner's footsteps four years later. Both players generated interest and sold jerseys as the faces of Orlando, but neither was able to pair their commercial impact with sporting success as they each failed to raise a trophy during their U.S. excursions.

Griezmann will be looking to write a different story than his predecessors. He will step into the superstar role with the hopes of lifting the team to glory while simultaneously reinvigorating a fanbase that has become increasingly frustrated, especially after seeing the recent success of the rival southern neighbors in Miami.

The 2018 World Cup winner will need help, though, as Orlando City's issues run deeper than just one player. The Lions need to infuse their roster with more talent, find a new manager, and establish an identity capable of consistently competing with MLS elite like Miami or Los Angeles.

Griezmann may not have ended up in one of the flashier markets as was expected, but Orlando City should still give him a taste of the lifestyle he is seeking. Whether the team gives him enough to win is another matter entirely.