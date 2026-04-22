Why Matt Crocker's abrupt US Soccer exit is significant for World Cup and beyond

When the U.S. Soccer Federation appointed Matt Crocker as their Sporting Director, he was viewed as a major coup for their short-term and long-term future.

Crocker was seen as someone who could lift the 'Stars and Stripes' from international tournament minnows to genuine competitors on the world stage.

“During the interview process, we identified several key characteristics and experiences that set Matt apart,” said U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone.

What does Matt Crocker's USMNT exit mean for US Soccer?