Why Matt Crocker's abrupt US Soccer exit is significant for World Cup and beyond

Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
An account already exists for this email address, please log in.
Subscribe to our newsletter
When the U.S. Soccer Federation appointed Matt Crocker as their Sporting Director, he was viewed as a major coup for their short-term and long-term future.
Crocker was seen as someone who could lift the 'Stars and Stripes' from international tournament minnows to genuine competitors on the world stage.
“During the interview process, we identified several key characteristics and experiences that set Matt apart,” said U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone.