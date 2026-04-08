How to watch NWSL: Live streams, TV information for National Women's Soccer League 2026

Gotham FC beat Washington Spirit in the NWSL Championship 2025 final to claim the title

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) is back up and running for its 2026 season, with league of 16 teams and and an array of broadcast options that will allow you to watch the NWSL wherever you are in the world.

The 2026 NWSL season began in March and will run through November 2026, with the regular league phase to be followed by the playoffs and the NWSL Championship final, when the season champions will be crowned.

Gotham FC are the reigning champions after an incredible run last season. After finishing eighth, in the last of the play-off spots, they surged to knock out league leaders Kansas City Current and then reigning champions Orlando Pride.

They beat Washington Spirit in the final, thanks to an 80th-minute Rose Lavelle goal.

The most successful side in the 13-year history of the NWSL are Portland Thorns with three Championship titles (2013, 2017, 2022), while North Carolina Courage, Kansas City and now Gotham FC all have two titles apiece.

Orlando Pride boast the Brazil legend Marta and the Zambian striker Barbara Banda, while other notable NWSL starts include Portland Thorns' Sophia Wilson (nee Smith ), who is returning from taking maternity leave last season, and Washington Spirit's Trinity Rodman.

The 2026 season sees new teams enter the fold - Boston Legacy and Denver Summit join as two expansion teams with big ambitions, taking the league from 14 to 16 teams.

With plenty of live streaming options, including FREE coverage in the UK, read on for all the information on how to watch National Women's Soccer League in 2026.

NWSL free streaming

The NWSL has its very own streaming platform, NWSL+, which is totally free of charge and will cover every single game during the 2026 season.

There are some limitations on availability, namely for those in the US, who will only be able to access a limited number of games on NWSL+ each week.

Outside the US, all games in the NWSL will be available to stream live through NWSL+ at no cost. All that's required is a simple email registration.

Watching on the move? You can access your usual streams from anywhere in the world with a VPN – more on that below.

Watch the NWSL from anywhere

For the ability to bypass any geo-restrictions, and to stay as safe as possible when streaming co