Lauren James Ballon d'Or campaign receives huge shot in the arm as Chelsea star endorsed by peers

Features
By published

Lauren James is dazzling fans and teammates - could the Chelsea star be a Ballon d’Or winner?

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 24: Lauren James of Chelsea looks on as she warms up prior to the UEFA Women&amp;apos;s Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-finals First Leg match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Arsenal Stadium on March 24, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Lauren James of Chelsea looks on (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lauren James lit up Tuesday’s Champions League tie against Arsenal with a goal that left fans and pundits in awe, despite Chelsea's 3-1 loss at the Emirates.

Since the 24-year-old missed England’s final camp of 2025 due to injury, James has featured in every match for club and country since and has seen an impressive start to 2026.

Article continues below

'Special player' - Lucy Bronze

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - MARCH 7: Lucy Bronze (right) celebrates opening the scoring for England with Lauren James during the 2027 FIFA Women&#039;s World Cup Qualifier between England and Iceland at City Ground on March 7, 2026 in Nottingham, England.

James assisted Bronze in the recent Lionesses fixture in Nottingham (Image credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images)

In Tuesday’s UEFA Women’s Champions League match, James scored a stunning goal with her weaker foot, beating goalkeeper Anneke Borbe.

Her teammate for club and country Lucy Bronze was full of praise for James post-match.

"I don't think anyone on the pitch could score a goal like that, and was with her weaker foot," Bronze said. "It was incredible.

"We know the talent that LJ has. She nearly scored a similar one 10 minutes later as well, she's a great talent.

"We're going to need her to be in top form again next week to turn this fixture around."

James’ Euro 2025 campaign was hampered by injuries, and she made a slow start to the season following that due to her recovery.

But after working her way back to full fitness, the Chelsea forward returned to the Lionesses squad in the most recent camp earlier this month.

In England’s World Cup qualifier against Iceland, she assisted Bronze to open the scoring - a first-half performance that led Karen Carney to put forward this Ballon d’Or shout.

"LJ is a pretty special player," Bronze added. "Coming back into the England team in her first start since the Euro final.

"It's so nice to have her back in an England shirt. I have the pleasure of seeing her every day at Chelsea and knowing the ability that she has, and she could unlock any team on any day if she wanted to."

'The sky's the limit for LJ' - Lauren Hemp