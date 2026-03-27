Lauren James Ballon d'Or campaign receives huge shot in the arm as Chelsea star endorsed by peers

Lauren James of Chelsea looks on

Lauren James lit up Tuesday’s Champions League tie against Arsenal with a goal that left fans and pundits in awe, despite Chelsea's 3-1 loss at the Emirates.

Since the 24-year-old missed England’s final camp of 2025 due to injury, James has featured in every match for club and country since and has seen an impressive start to 2026.

After England beat Iceland 2-0, former Lioness Karen Carney said it was a matter of when, not if James wins the Ballon d'Or, a sentiment echoed by other pundits and teammates.

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'Special player' - Lucy Bronze

James assisted Bronze in the recent Lionesses fixture in Nottingham (Image credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images)

In Tuesday’s UEFA Women’s Champions League match, James scored a stunning goal with her weaker foot, beating goalkeeper Anneke Borbe.

Her teammate for club and country Lucy Bronze was full of praise for James post-match.

"I don't think anyone on the pitch could score a goal like that, and was with her weaker foot," Bronze said. "It was incredible.

"We know the talent that LJ has. She nearly scored a similar one 10 minutes later as well, she's a great talent.

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"We're going to need her to be in top form again next week to turn this fixture around."

😲 Stop that, Lauren James 🥶👏#UWCL pic.twitter.com/UzZDIeVcwlMarch 24, 2026

James’ Euro 2025 campaign was hampered by injuries, and she made a slow start to the season following that due to her recovery.

But after working her way back to full fitness, the Chelsea forward returned to the Lionesses squad in the most recent camp earlier this month.

In England’s World Cup qualifier against Iceland, she assisted Bronze to open the scoring - a first-half performance that led Karen Carney to put forward this Ballon d’Or shout.

"LJ is a pretty special player," Bronze added. "Coming back into the England team in her first start since the Euro final.

"It's so nice to have her back in an England shirt. I have the pleasure of seeing her every day at Chelsea and knowing the ability that she has, and she could unlock any team on any day if she wanted to."

'The sky's the limit for LJ' - Lauren Hemp