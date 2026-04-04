Jack Harrison interview: New York to Florence, via Leeds and Liverpool, the winger speaks to Henry Winter about his well-stamped passport, Bielsa, NYC, and the future aged 29 and on loan at Fiorentina

Florence is the perfect city for a renaissance. Jack Harrison certainly hopes so. On loan at Fiorentina from Leeds United, the 29-year-old winger enjoys strolling through the famous city and meeting enthusiastic La Viola fans.



“Some of the Ultras recognise me straight away,” Harrison says, “and they're like, ‘die’, ‘die’ (come on, come on)! Let's go, andiamo’. It's a nice energy!”



They can see Harrison working hard to help Fiorentina slowly rise away from the fringes of the Serie A relegation zone and also to a Europa Conference League quarter-final against Crystal Palace.

Florence, via New York. And Leeds

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“It reminds me a little bit of New York, the energy and the passion the people have here for the club and the way they chant in the stadium,” Harrison says over Zoom from his apartment in Florence.



The Ultras in the Curva Fiesole of the Artemio Franchi stadium make an impressive sight with their flags and scarves. “It’s definitely special to see,” Harrison says.

Fiorentina celebrated 50 years of the Ultras movement with a tifo display at the Artemio-Franchi stadium in Florence in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

He has settled swiftly. Harrison usually does. “I adapt quickly,” he says. We first met when I was covering a game at New York City FC. He was the English teenager who’d been in the academies of Liverpool and Manchester United, decided to pursue another pathway overseas, and moved to the Land of Opportunity aged 14.



Within four years, Harrison was sharing a locker room with Frank Lampard and Andrea Pirlo at New York City FC. “Everyone makes a big deal about me leaving my mum when I was 14 to go to New York, but I was more excited about the journey,” Harrison continues.



“Ever since I was young, I've always loved travelling and exploring. I like to think that I can go into any environment and find a way to thrive and succeed.



“England is definitely home. I have my family there, and that's the core roots of my history. I have a lot of strong ties in the US, most of my friends are there. I always enjoy going back there for training in the summer, meeting up again with all the friends. It’s a bit of a strange dynamic, a mixture between the two (England and US).