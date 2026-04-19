‘The year we won the title was really cool. Our first defeat was in round 28. People were already talking about whether we could repeat Arsenal’s Invincibles’ Fabinho recalls Liverpool’s 2020 title success

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Liverpool ended a 30-year wait for the league title in 2020

Liverpool celebrating their 2019/20 Premier League title win
Liverpool celebrating their 2019/20 Premier League title win (Image credit: Getty Images)

When Liverpool won the 2019/20 Premier League title, it ended their three-decade wait to be crowned champions of England.

Jurgen Klopp's side were worthy winners that season, dominating the pandemic-hit season from the get-go and would eventually finish a whopping 19 points clear of second-place Manchester City.