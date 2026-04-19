‘The year we won the title was really cool. Our first defeat was in round 28. People were already talking about whether we could repeat Arsenal’s Invincibles’ Fabinho recalls Liverpool’s 2020 title success
Liverpool ended a 30-year wait for the league title in 2020
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When Liverpool won the 2019/20 Premier League title, it ended their three-decade wait to be crowned champions of England.
Jurgen Klopp's side were worthy winners that season, dominating the pandemic-hit season from the get-go and would eventually finish a whopping 19 points clear of second-place Manchester City.
Fabinho was one of the midfield anchors of that history-making team and it remains a season packed with unforgettable memories and unique celebrations for the Brazilian.