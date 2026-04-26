‘I already knew the fanbase was huge, but seeing all the people on the streets, you get an even greater sense of how many there are’ Fabinho on Liverpool’s 2019 Champions League success
Features
By Joe Mewis Contributions from Felipe Rocha published
The Brazilian helped Liverpool with their sixth European Cup during his first season at Anfield
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?