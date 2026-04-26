‘I already knew the fanbase was huge, but seeing all the people on the streets, you get an even greater sense of how many there are’ Fabinho on Liverpool’s 2019 Champions League success

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The Brazilian helped Liverpool with their sixth European Cup during his first season at Anfield

Liverpool players celebrate their Champions League final win over Tottenham on a bus parade through the city in 2019.
Liverpool players celebrating their Champions League final win over Tottenham on a bus parade through the city in 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)